Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 1

10:36 AM CDT on October 1, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Passenger killed, 2 injured, building struck around 1:58 AM near 55th/Pulaski in McKinley Park following police chase after reportedly spotting weapons (ABC)

• Shooting on Near West Side ends with crash into building in Pilsen (CBS)

• CPD: 5 men robbed woman, 19, robbed at gunpoint around 9:38 PM at 69th Red Line station in Park Manor, images of suspects released (ABC)

• Metra expected no delays to Monday evening commute after messy morning rush due to issues with Positive Train Control system (Sun-Times)

• Construction to start on new Morton Grove Metra station that will "change the entrance to the village" (Tribune)

• Northwest Siders spar over Gompers Park tent city — but encampment is staying put for now (Block Club)

Daily Herald: Old bikes get new life at Downers Grove Bicycle Club collection event 10/19

• On Lincoln yesterday, were agents and police at a closed motel recreating the opening of "The Matrix"? Nope, there was a groundbreaking for a new shelter.

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Protected Bike Lanes

Sorry Block Club, merchants claiming that bike-ped upgrades on Lincoln “could put existing shops out of business” is not a news story

It's not a legitimate subject for investigation, any more-so than the news item, "Merchants say Bigfoot exists."

October 1, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 30

September 30, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

Keating Law Offices

Traffic Calming

Why don’t we do it in the road? Calming traffic with frenzied music

At the "Save the Hole" guerrilla concert, sustainable transportation prankster Michael Burton and his band Urban Spaceman turned CDOT's traffic circle crater into a mosh pit.

September 29, 2024
Pace

Pace budget preview hints at service increases, talks hydrogen bus pilot

September 28, 2024
See all posts