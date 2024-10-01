Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 1

Sponsored by:

• Passenger killed, 2 injured, building struck around 1:58 AM near 55th/Pulaski in McKinley Park following police chase after reportedly spotting weapons (ABC)

• Shooting on Near West Side ends with crash into building in Pilsen (CBS)

• CPD: 5 men robbed woman, 19, robbed at gunpoint around 9:38 PM at 69th Red Line station in Park Manor, images of suspects released (ABC)

• Metra expected no delays to Monday evening commute after messy morning rush due to issues with Positive Train Control system (Sun-Times)

• Construction to start on new Morton Grove Metra station that will "change the entrance to the village" (Tribune)

• Northwest Siders spar over Gompers Park tent city — but encampment is staying put for now (Block Club)

• Daily Herald: Old bikes get new life at Downers Grove Bicycle Club collection event 10/19

• On Lincoln yesterday, were agents and police at a closed motel recreating the opening of "The Matrix"? Nope, there was a groundbreaking for a new shelter.

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.