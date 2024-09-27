Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 27

5:09 AM CDT on September 27, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Berwyn Neighborhood Greenway connecting Lakefront Trail to North Shore Channel Trail almost complete (Block Club)

Active Transportation Alliance writeup of Pulaski Road safety discussion: Southwest Siders demand safety improvements

• Driver fatally struck pedestrian Wednesday night on I-90 near Elk Grove Village (Daily Herald)

• 8 injured, 3 critically, in van crash at 98th and Cottage Grove in Pullman, CFD says (ABC)

• An SUV driver was injured after rear-ending a semi parked on highway shoulder Thursday evening on I-90 in the northwest suburbs (Daily Herald)

Chicago Crusader: CTA to connect small business owners with prime contractors for the Red Line Extension Project

• You can fill out a survey to help improve a Woodlawn plaza at 62nd/Ingleside (Block Club)

CTA: The seasons change but we're still your best way to get around Chicagoland

Chicago Parent: Why families love these Chicagoland train-themed restaurants for Chicagoland kids

