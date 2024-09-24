Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 24

8:59 AM CDT on September 24, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sun-Times letter: Make America Great Again? Watching CTA passengers save a man from an overdose shows greatness already exists

• CPD: Sedan driver, 39, was speeding when he struck a tree in the 4600 block of W. Maypole in West Garfield Park and was killed (FOX)

• Hit-and-run car driver heading SB on Cicero critically injured bike rider around 3:11 AM near 39th, police have released photo of car and plate number (FOX)

• Chicago police release photos of suspects in CTA Green Line robbery (ABC)

• DuSable Lake Shore Drive overnight closures in effect this week between Irving Park Road and LaSalle Drive (WTTW)

• Chicagoans Who Bike series marks 1 year with launch of YouTube channel (Block Club)

• Railfans rejoice! Amtrak launching the Floridian, with daily service between Chicago and Miami

• Big Marsh's Birds, Bikes and Beats festival this Saturday might be a good stop for the annual Chicago Perimeter Ride! (Block Club)

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

