Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 16

• Greyhound boosts role of Gary Metro Center as Chicago terminal's lease expiration looms (DePaul Chaddick Center, Tribune)

• ISP: Pedestrian died after falling from overpass on I-55 at King while trying to cross expressway Sunday around 11 PM (FOX)

• Driver Terrance K. Mitchell, 29, died after being ejected from car after crashing into parked car Monday around 2:20 AM on I-290 at Cicero (NBC)

• 7 injured after 2 sedan drivers collided Sunday around 3 AM at Armitage/Halsted in Lincoln Park (ABC)

• In response to crash fatality epidemic, Pulaski traffic safety meeting Tuesday 9/17, 6 PM at Curie High School, 4959 S Archer Ave.

• Race to zero? Chicago saw just one bicyclist killed this year — but activists say that’s one too many (Sun-Times)

• Word on the street: The City is planning to remove the traffic diverters at Dickens/Lincoln Park West plaza. We're asking authorities for confirmation.

• Chicago, Bike Grid Now! is leading a Bike Jam ride to protest the reported diverter removal, tonight 9/16, 6:15 PM from Jonquil Park, 1001 W. Wrightwood

• Brown Line trains were running with delays due to temporary staff shortage Saturday afternoon (WGN)

• Did the Wrigley makeover, including converting parking lot into a plaza, turn Clark into a wasteland, a wonderland, or something else? (@Blagojevism)

• Developers propose 358 apartment tower at 1711 Maple Ave. in Evanston, next to Davis Metra UP-N and CTA Purple Line stations (Tribune)

• Yeehaw! Welcome to the CTA Bus Roadeo (WBEZ)

• Celebrate Parking Day and learn about the efforts for parking reform in Chicago, Friday 9/20, 5-9 PM at Dovetail Brewery,1800 W. Belle Plaine Ave.

