Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 16

8:59 AM CDT on September 16, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

• Greyhound boosts role of Gary Metro Center as Chicago terminal's lease expiration looms (DePaul Chaddick Center, Tribune)

• ISP: Pedestrian died after falling from overpass on I-55 at King while trying to cross expressway Sunday around 11 PM (FOX)

• Driver Terrance K. Mitchell, 29, died after being ejected from car after crashing into parked car Monday around 2:20 AM on I-290 at Cicero (NBC)

• 7 injured after 2 sedan drivers collided Sunday around 3 AM at Armitage/Halsted in Lincoln Park (ABC)

• In response to crash fatality epidemic, Pulaski traffic safety meeting Tuesday 9/17, 6 PM at Curie High School, 4959 S Archer Ave.

• Race to zero? Chicago saw just one bicyclist killed this year — but activists say that’s one too many (Sun-Times)

Word on the street: The City is planning to remove the traffic diverters at Dickens/Lincoln Park West plaza. We're asking authorities for confirmation.

Chicago, Bike Grid Now! is leading a Bike Jam ride to protest the reported diverter removal, tonight 9/16, 6:15 PM from Jonquil Park, 1001 W. Wrightwood

• Brown Line trains were running with delays due to temporary staff shortage Saturday afternoon (WGN)

• Did the Wrigley makeover, including converting parking lot into a plaza, turn Clark into a wasteland, a wonderland, or something else? (@Blagojevism)

• Developers propose 358 apartment tower at 1711 Maple Ave. in Evanston, next to Davis Metra UP-N and CTA Purple Line stations (Tribune)

• Yeehaw! Welcome to the CTA Bus Roadeo (WBEZ)

• Celebrate Parking Day and learn about the efforts for parking reform in Chicago, Friday 9/20, 5-9 PM at Dovetail Brewery,1800 W. Belle Plaine Ave.

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

DuSable Lake Shore Drive

There *shouldn’t* be a road just like it: Better Streets’ Lakefront Community Visioning calls for a shoreline without an 8-lane DLSD

Attendees want to see the waterside highway transformed into a people-friendly boulevard with a dedicated transit corridor.

September 13, 2024
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 13

September 13, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 12

September 12, 2024
See all posts