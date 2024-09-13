Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 13

8:58 AM CDT on September 13, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Reader: A plan to merge the CTA, Metra, and Pace could bring massive changes to public transportation. But what exactly does it do?

• 3 hurt, including 2 Chicago police officers, in Near West Side crash (ABC)

• Hit-and-run driver who ran stop sign injured 2 teen bicyclists, 1 critically at Roy/Lyndale in Northlake; suspect in custody (ABC, NBC)

• Driver, 47, suffers head injury after rear-ending CTA bus Thursday around 11:30 PM in Hyde Park (Tribune)

• Police seek woman who attacked, robbed Blue Line rider 8/29 on Pulaski platform (FOX)

• WIFR: Metra is on track to bring big benefits to the Rockford housing market

• ComEd cited for giant, unfixed hole in street near 50th/Champlain in Washington Park

• Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi reveals impact of TIF on the sinking property assessments of Loop office buildings (ChiGov.com)

NYT: 18,000 miles later, an American woman has cycled from Chicago around the world and back

• ATA hosts Chicago Advocacy Connect webinar on NDLSD, speed limit, saving Chicago's intercity bus station today 9/13, noon - 1 PM. Register here.

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

CTA

CTA board meeting focuses on improving bus service equity, and public safety in the wake of the Blue Line murders

September 12, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 12

September 12, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 11

September 11, 2024
See all posts