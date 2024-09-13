Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 13

Sponsored by:

• Reader: A plan to merge the CTA, Metra, and Pace could bring massive changes to public transportation. But what exactly does it do?

• 3 hurt, including 2 Chicago police officers, in Near West Side crash (ABC)

• Hit-and-run driver who ran stop sign injured 2 teen bicyclists, 1 critically at Roy/Lyndale in Northlake; suspect in custody (ABC, NBC)

• Driver, 47, suffers head injury after rear-ending CTA bus Thursday around 11:30 PM in Hyde Park (Tribune)

• Police seek woman who attacked, robbed Blue Line rider 8/29 on Pulaski platform (FOX)

• WIFR: Metra is on track to bring big benefits to the Rockford housing market

• ComEd cited for giant, unfixed hole in street near 50th/Champlain in Washington Park

• Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi reveals impact of TIF on the sinking property assessments of Loop office buildings (ChiGov.com)

• NYT: 18,000 miles later, an American woman has cycled from Chicago around the world and back

• ATA hosts Chicago Advocacy Connect webinar on NDLSD, speed limit, saving Chicago's intercity bus station today 9/13, noon - 1 PM. Register here.

