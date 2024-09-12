Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 12

Sponsored by:

• CTA: Argonne-led research shows robust investment in transit benefits both transit and non-transit users

• Hit-and-run SUV driver, 32, struck and killed woman biking in Wadsworth on Dilleys Road Friday night just south of Wadsworth Road (CBS)

• Video: Firefighters battle car fire on Elgin-O'Hare Tollway near Schaumburg (ABC)

• Bartlett woman charged with DUI after single-car crash (Daily Herald)

• "Easy Targets": Blue Line mass shooting shows dangers faced by Chicago’s unhoused (Block Club)

• Bloomberg: "CTA must face painter’s claims he was retaliated against for complaining he was harassed by coworkers after disclosing he’s bisexual"

• Lael Wilcox sets new women’s Around the World record: 18,125 miles in 108 days, 12 hours, 12 minutes, starting and ending in Grant Park (Cycling Weekly)

