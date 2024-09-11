Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 11

Sponsored by:

• Driver seriously injured after crashing car into Walmart near Algonquin Commons (ABC)

• Employee says CTA is not helping him after assailants beat him 8/20 on Ashland Green/Pink platform while in uniform, causing serious injuries (CBS)

• Beverly Review editorial: CTA riders need protection

• Metra: Construction projects require busing on the Milwaukee North Line Sept. 14-15 and Sept. 21-22

• With 4 public meetings planned on extending Metra to Rockford, officials promise, unlike that city's most famous band, the plan is no Cheap Trick (RRS)

• Protected bike lane skeptic A.J. Manaseer, who gave his blessing to SBC's Augusta bike count writeup, responds, "While I lost this bet, I feel validated."

• Ashok Selvam, recently injured on bike, asks food workers about commutes: "Cars eat income, which is why so many of us cooks ride bikes!" (Eater)

• Skateboarding on the South Side is rare. This Englewood skater wants to change that (Block Club)

• Economic Times: "Watch: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin rides bicycle near Lake Michigan in Chicago" (Economic Times)

