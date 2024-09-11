Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 11

11:44 AM CDT on September 11, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.eu

• Driver seriously injured after crashing car into Walmart near Algonquin Commons (ABC)

• Employee says CTA is not helping him after assailants beat him 8/20 on Ashland Green/Pink platform while in uniform, causing serious injuries (CBS)

Beverly Review editorial: CTA riders need protection

Metra: Construction projects require busing on the Milwaukee North Line Sept. 14-15 and Sept. 21-22

• With 4 public meetings planned on extending Metra to Rockford, officials promise, unlike that city's most famous band, the plan is no Cheap Trick (RRS)

• Protected bike lane skeptic A.J. Manaseer, who gave his blessing to SBC's Augusta bike count writeup, responds, "While I lost this bet, I feel validated."

• Ashok Selvam, recently injured on bike, asks food workers about commutes: "Cars eat income, which is why so many of us cooks ride bikes!" (Eater)

• Skateboarding on the South Side is rare. This Englewood skater wants to change that (Block Club)

• Economic Times: "Watch: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin rides bicycle near Lake Michigan in Chicago" (Economic Times)

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Community Bike Rides

Where’s “Ace Mann”? Helping run the Critical Mass Twitter account, and chronicling just about every other social bike ride in Chicago.

Mann told us exactly why he does so many rides, his surprising day job, and what Chicago should do to make this a safer cycling city.

September 11, 2024
Protected Bike Lanes

What happened when Streetsblog Chicago accepted a protected bike lane skeptic’s challenge to count vehicles on Augusta Boulevard?

If less than 3% of vehicle operators on the corridor rode bikes or scooters, I would tweet that out. If 3% or more did, A.J. Manaseer would donate $1,000 to bike education programs.

September 10, 2024
'L' stations

So fresh, so clean? Advocates praise CTA’s 2024 Refresh & Renew program, say everyday conditions still need sprucing up

September 9, 2024
