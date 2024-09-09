Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 9

Sponsored by:

• 4th victim in Forest Park CTA Blue Line shooting identified (NBC)

• Reader: "A Chicago cop killed someone in a car [crash]. They blamed a 20-year-old instead."

• ISP: Hit-and-run car driver fatally struck person on foot Sunday around 5 AM in SB lanes of I-55 under I-94 (CBS)

• Driver, 21, died after striking a tree Friday around 3:30 AM in the 6600 block of N. Caldwell in Forest Glen (CBS)

• Hit-and-run motorist sent another car into apartment Friday around 1 PM in 3000 block of N. Laramie in Belmont Cragin, injuring driver, fled on foot (WGN)

• SUV driver, 32, hurt after crashing into Heart of the Lamb Outreach Ministries in 200 block of E. 79th Saturday around 12:15 AM, no citations pending (CBS)

• The (faceless, problematic) crime blog CWB Chicago: "Driver intentionally ran over bicyclist on Lakefront Trail [in Uptown], prosecutors say"

• Block Club: "CPD captain should be removed from leadership after tire-slashing incident, Humboldt Park leaders say"

• BUILD holds "Riding For Peace In Our Streets" bike ride through West Side to promote non-violence to young people (WGN)

• Evanston launched bicycle, e-bike giveaway (Evanston Roundtable)

• Da free transit: Bears fans could take complimentary CTA and Metra train and bus rides after yesterday's game

