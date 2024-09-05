Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 5

9:03 AM CDT on September 5, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.eu

Sponsored by:

ABC: CTA Blue Line shooting suspect denied pretrial release after 4 killed on train in Forest Park

• Union Pacific employee fatally struck by Metra train in Kenosha, officials say (ABC)

• At least 19 people hospitalized after crash turning car driver reportedly failed to yield to prisoner transport van Wednesday afternoon in Lake County (CBS)

• At least 2 people seriously injured in crash involving a CPD squad car driver near 107th/Parnell in Washington Heights (ABC)

• North suburban leaders respond to spike in fatal bike, pedestrian crashes (Tribune)

Crain's: Divvy concessionaire Lyft plans to "write down" some of its bike and scooter assets, cut 1% of employees as company struggles to turn profitable

Evanston Roundtable: Steve Hoffner last week completed an epic journey bicycling every street in Chicago – all 4,265 miles

South Side Critical Mass holds a 10th anniversary pre-celebration and ride this Friday 9/6, 5:45 PM in Nichols Park, 1300 East 55th St. in Hyde Park

2024 Let's Ride, Illinois fest, celebrating Chicagoland's best biking season, runs 9/6-22. Breakfast ride Saturday 9 AM from Crown Community Center

• UIC's debut Fall 2024 Urban Transportation Center Seminar Series on Thursday 9/19 at noon discusses intro of EVs in Arizona. Register here.

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Street Design

City cuts ribbon on Clark Street upgrades in Rogers Park, including converting Arthur Avenue to a pedestrian plaza

The initiative also included upgrading the plaza of the local police station, and making the Ashland/Clark junction north of Devon safer.

September 4, 2024
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 4

September 4, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

Keating Law Offices

Active Transportation Alliance

Another fantastic Bike the Drive highlights the benefits of making DLSD less car-centric

Mayor Johnson rode again this year, and said he's committed to improving walking and biking. Does that mean he'll stand up to IDOT's status-quo highway rebuild proposal?

September 3, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 3

September 3, 2024
See all posts