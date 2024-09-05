Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 5

Sponsored by:

• ABC: CTA Blue Line shooting suspect denied pretrial release after 4 killed on train in Forest Park

• Union Pacific employee fatally struck by Metra train in Kenosha, officials say (ABC)

• At least 19 people hospitalized after crash turning car driver reportedly failed to yield to prisoner transport van Wednesday afternoon in Lake County (CBS)

• At least 2 people seriously injured in crash involving a CPD squad car driver near 107th/Parnell in Washington Heights (ABC)

• North suburban leaders respond to spike in fatal bike, pedestrian crashes (Tribune)

• Crain's: Divvy concessionaire Lyft plans to "write down" some of its bike and scooter assets, cut 1% of employees as company struggles to turn profitable

• Evanston Roundtable: Steve Hoffner last week completed an epic journey bicycling every street in Chicago – all 4,265 miles

• South Side Critical Mass holds a 10th anniversary pre-celebration and ride this Friday 9/6, 5:45 PM in Nichols Park, 1300 East 55th St. in Hyde Park

• 2024 Let's Ride, Illinois fest, celebrating Chicagoland's best biking season, runs 9/6-22. Breakfast ride Saturday 9 AM from Crown Community Center

• UIC's debut Fall 2024 Urban Transportation Center Seminar Series on Thursday 9/19 at noon discusses intro of EVs in Arizona. Register here.

