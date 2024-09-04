Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 4

8:54 AM CDT on September 4, 2024

• Suspect charged with fatally shooting 4 people sleeping on Blue Line in Forest Park on Monday 9/2, officials discuss crime, homelessness issues (CBS)

• The Night Ministry, Chicago nonprofit helping the unhoused, is worried after CTA Blue Line mass shooting (CBS)

Block Club talked to the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless and CTAction about conditions contributing to fatal shooting of 4 people sleeping on Blue Line

• Sun-Times editorial: "Blue Line shootings show CTA has fallen behind on passenger safety"

• CTA worker, 51, shot and seriously injureded Tuesday around 9:11 PM outside Howard station in Rogers Park by person in white SUV (ABC)

• Illinois judge allows concealed carry on CTA, Metra for some license holders (FOX)

• After extended 9 Ashland route ribbon-cutting, Ald. Matt Martin (47th) gives a shout-out to "CTA, CDOT, Metra, RTA, and early-rising transit advocates"

• More coverage of the 9 Ashland extension (CBS, WGN, FOX)

1-290 Blue Line Coalition, a nonprofit corporation using transit as an excuse to shill for widening the Eisenhower Expressway meets with Ald. Burnett (27th)

• A DNC attendee discusses the challenges of getting to the United Center on foot (New Republic)

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

