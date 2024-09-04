Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 4

Sponsored by:

• Suspect charged with fatally shooting 4 people sleeping on Blue Line in Forest Park on Monday 9/2, officials discuss crime, homelessness issues (CBS)

• The Night Ministry, Chicago nonprofit helping the unhoused, is worried after CTA Blue Line mass shooting (CBS)

• Block Club talked to the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless and CTAction about conditions contributing to fatal shooting of 4 people sleeping on Blue Line

• Sun-Times editorial: "Blue Line shootings show CTA has fallen behind on passenger safety"

• CTA worker, 51, shot and seriously injureded Tuesday around 9:11 PM outside Howard station in Rogers Park by person in white SUV (ABC)

• Illinois judge allows concealed carry on CTA, Metra for some license holders (FOX)

• After extended 9 Ashland route ribbon-cutting, Ald. Matt Martin (47th) gives a shout-out to "CTA, CDOT, Metra, RTA, and early-rising transit advocates"

• More coverage of the 9 Ashland extension (CBS, WGN, FOX)

• 1-290 Blue Line Coalition, a nonprofit corporation using transit as an excuse to shill for widening the Eisenhower Expressway meets with Ald. Burnett (27th)

• A DNC attendee discusses the challenges of getting to the United Center on foot (New Republic)

