Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 3

8:58 AM CDT on September 3, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.eu

• Video indicates person who fatally shot 4 people sleeping on Blue Line in Forest Park murdered them is 2 different railcars. Suspect is in custody. (NBC)

• Male suspect stabbed man, 37, multiple times during argument on Monday around 1:13 PM on Red Line train in Uptown. No one is in custody. (ABC)

• 4 bike riders were reportedly struck and hospitalized Monday evening at Division/Clark on Near North Side (@ChiCritMass)

• Driver, 28, rescued after he struck another vehicle and plunged his own car into Jackson Harbor (Block Club)

• Driver of apparently stolen car struck and damaged two buildings after a crash Monday about 3:10 AM in the 5500 block of W. Division and fled (ABC)

• Block Club: The race to build Quantum Campus, near the 87th Street MED station, is on — and South Siders won’t be left behind, officials say

• Here's a gallery of photos from Sunday's awesome Bike the Drive (Tribune)

Active Transportation Alliance

Another fantastic Bike the Drive highlights the benefits of making DLSD less car-centric

Mayor Johnson rode again this year, and said he's committed to improving walking and biking. Does that mean he'll stand up to IDOT's status-quo highway rebuild proposal?

September 3, 2024
Ashland Avenue Bus

Take a virtual ride on the very first 9 Ashland bus to cover the extended route to the Ravenswood Metra stop

This morning at 4:14 AM at Irving Park Road and Ashland Avenue, Streetsblog caught a northbound bus heading to the new corridor.

September 3, 2024
Intercity buses

Wake them up *before* September ends: New statements from Amtrak, Ald. Conway, Mayor’s Office on Greyhound terminal negotiations

If action isn't taken by October 1, Chicago will become the world's largest northern hemisphere city with no intercity bus station.

August 30, 2024
Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 30

August 30, 2024
