Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 3

• Video indicates person who fatally shot 4 people sleeping on Blue Line in Forest Park murdered them is 2 different railcars. Suspect is in custody. (NBC)

• Male suspect stabbed man, 37, multiple times during argument on Monday around 1:13 PM on Red Line train in Uptown. No one is in custody. (ABC)

• 4 bike riders were reportedly struck and hospitalized Monday evening at Division/Clark on Near North Side (@ChiCritMass)

• Driver, 28, rescued after he struck another vehicle and plunged his own car into Jackson Harbor (Block Club)

• Driver of apparently stolen car struck and damaged two buildings after a crash Monday about 3:10 AM in the 5500 block of W. Division and fled (ABC)

• Block Club: The race to build Quantum Campus, near the 87th Street MED station, is on — and South Siders won’t be left behind, officials say

• Here's a gallery of photos from Sunday's awesome Bike the Drive (Tribune)

