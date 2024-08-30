Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 30

Sponsored by:

• NASCAR, a money-loser for Chicago that negatively impacts walk/bike/transit while glorifying driving, is returning to our city next year (Block Club)

• Sun-Times: CTA testing artificial intelligence to detect guns at train stations, but ACLU is raising questions

• Jim Crowley, former Chicago police officer paralyzed by a drunk driver in 1987 at 15th/Ashand in Pilsen, died at age 59 (WGN)

• CTA: Cleaning crews near the finish line for "Refresh & Renew" 2024

• CTA: Let us do the work this Labor Day Weekend

• Per cycling advocate Michelle Stenzel, Sunday's ATA fundraiser Bike the Drive is "Like gliding along in a sunshiny daydream" (Sun-Times)

• To mark 40th anniversary of O'Hare service, CTA offers rides on vintage 6000-series cars this Sunday, 9/1 beginning at 10 a.m. from ORD Blue Line station

Streetsblog Chicago will be off on Monday and resume publication on Tuesday 9/3. Have a great Labor Day!

