Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 29

• Sun-Times editorial: "CTA shined bright during the DNC, so why not every day?"

• CTA "Leverages extensive security camera network to pilot gun detection technology" – the ZeroEyes AI system

• Driver Jacqueline Bridges, 77, died after trying to turn left and colliding with another driver Tuesday around 12:20 PM at Rand/Euclid in Mt. Prospect (ABC)

• Trial begins for allegedly drunk driver who was going 40 mph over speed limit when he killed Alejandro Arzeta, 46, in January 2020 in Des Plaines (Herald)

• CPD: Man punched CTA passenger and stole his glasses at gunpoint Wednesday around 4 AM at Sox/35th Red Line station (FOX)

• Streetsblog USA and Active Transportation Alliance talk with Boston NPR station about "How Chicago became more bike-friendly"

• Outrage after workers mistakenly removed bike lanes on Palmer Square for diagonal parking, petition launched against more parking spaces (Block Club)

• Working Bikes nonprofit bike shop hosts its 25th anniversary block party on Saturday 10/5 from 4-8 outside the store, 2434 S. Western

