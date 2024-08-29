Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 29

8:55 AM CDT on August 29, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.eu

Sponsored by:

Sun-Times editorial: "CTA shined bright during the DNC, so why not every day?"

CTA "Leverages extensive security camera network to pilot gun detection technology" – the ZeroEyes AI system

• Driver Jacqueline Bridges, 77, died after trying to turn left and colliding with another driver Tuesday around 12:20 PM at Rand/Euclid in Mt. Prospect (ABC)

• Trial begins for allegedly drunk driver who was going 40 mph over speed limit when he killed Alejandro Arzeta, 46, in January 2020 in Des Plaines (Herald)

• CPD: Man punched CTA passenger and stole his glasses at gunpoint Wednesday around 4 AM at Sox/35th Red Line station (FOX)

• Streetsblog USA and Active Transportation Alliance talk with Boston NPR station about "How Chicago became more bike-friendly"

• Outrage after workers mistakenly removed bike lanes on Palmer Square for diagonal parking, petition launched against more parking spaces (Block Club)

Working Bikes nonprofit bike shop hosts its 25th anniversary block party on Saturday 10/5 from 4-8 outside the store, 2434 S. Western

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

Strong Towns Chicago had a summer of activities to make our city safer, more livable, and more resilient

The local chapter of the national organization has had a busy season of neighborhood walking tours, lobbying for transit-oriented developments, and presenting their own proposals.

August 28, 2024
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 28

August 28, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

Keating Law Offices

Intercity buses

How can we stop Chicago from becoming the world’s largest northern hemisphere city without an intercity bus terminal?

More than 100 people showed up for a talk where Ald. Ramirez-Rosa said a resolution has been submitted calling for creative solutions to save the Greyhound station.

August 28, 2024
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 27

August 27, 2024
See all posts