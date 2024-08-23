Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 23

Sponsored by:

• Mayor Johnson calls the DNC a success, hopes it will lead to more federal dollars to support the CTA (Block Club)

• CBS: Fewer riders on Metra trains during this DNC week

• Man, 29, shot, leading to crash with parked cars around 4 AM in 6400 block of S. Winchester that injured his passengers, a woman, 27, and a boy, 1 (CBS)

• Pickup driver critically injured pedestrian, 72, Wednesday around 7:15 PM in 7300 N. block of Clark in Rogers Park motorist was cited (Tribune)

• Wednesday crash was 0.6 miles away from where a pickup driver fatally struck James Reed Tillman, 67, Saturday on 1900 block of W. Howard and fled

• Block Club: 9 Ashland bus route extension to Ravenswood Metra delayed to 9/3 due to additional construction to replace asphalt along the route.

• Reader: Painter Peter Broitman transforms 'L' riders into character studies

• Happy birthday to CTA Director of Administration Doug Kucia (Politico)

• Western Brown Line stop will be partially closed starting Tonight at 10 PM through 9/20 for station rehab (Block Club)

• CTA: Let us be your ride for "First Day, Free Rides" on Monday 8/26

• High Speed Rail Alliance hosts "Chicago's Intercity Bus Hub Is at Risk" Tuesday 8/27 with reps from DePaul, Better Streets, FlixBus and Ald. Rosa (35)

