Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 22

• FOX: Man protesting Israel-Hamas war climbed Green train beam near DNC with Palestinian flag, "drawing concern from police worried about his safety"

• Family of James Reed Tillman, 67, pedestrian killed in West Ridge by hit-and-run driver, seek justice — and information — from CPD (Sun-Times)

• 6 people injured in crash involving Pace bus Wednesday around 2:37 PM at 21st/Joppa in north-suburban Zion (FOX)

• CPD releases images of suspects from robbery and hammer attack Tuesday just before 4 PM on Forest Park branch's Western station platform (ABC)

• Man approached a passenger on 8/13 on Blue Line train at South Boulevard and displayed a gun and stole phone (Wednesday Journal)

• Smash and grab thieves target Express Food Market on 1800 block of E. 87th Wednesday night, for the third time this month (ABC)

• "5 little-known facts about Millennium Park from a Loyola history professor" links to SBC's coverage of the local bike station being taken over by the CPD

• Greg Shill: Having DLSD as "an eight-lane fast-moving highway that cuts off the city from its waterfront" is like putting ketchup on a Chicago hotdog

