Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO)

Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 16

8:53 AM CDT on August 16, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.eu

Sponsored by:

• Letter from Amtrak president to Mayor Johnson and CDOT calling for a real solution to the problem of Chicago's Greyhound terminal closing next month

Tribune: Cost of Red Line Extension has risen to estimated $4.8 billion before financing costs, about $1.16 billion over earlier estimates

• Union Pacific investigating freight train cargo theft on West Side, authorities say (ABC)

• CTA: "We will still be your best option during the Democratic National Convention"

• 2 semis overturned on I-80 Thursday morning, 2 hospitalized, massive delays near Minooka (ABC)

• South Shore Line exploring safety improvements in Hegewisch after young journalist killed by train (Block Club)

• Ex-Chicago Ald. Ricardo Munoz gets 7 more months in prison after slow-speed DUI crash (Tribune)

• Englewood Agro-Eco District will boost neighborhood near future trail: "We deserve beautiful spaces" (Block Club)

• Envision Unlimited hosts adaptive cycling events for people of all abilities this Saturday 8/17, 10 AM to 2 PM at Big Marsh, 11555 S. Stony Island Ave.

• Metra, Pace, and CTA offering free rides for K-12 students on August 26

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

CDOT, alders Rodriguez and Vasquez plan to make Argyle at North Shore Channel Trail one-way WB

No word yet on whether a contraflow bike lane would be added to facilitate eastbound cycling from the path on the west side of rider to the east side.

August 16, 2024
Democratic National Convention

How the DNC is affecting transit, walking, and biking

The Democratic National Convention has brought temporary O'Hare shuttle train service to Metra's NCS line, including on weekends, but it's also creating obstructions for people walking and biking.

August 15, 2024
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 14

August 14, 2024
See all posts