Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 16

Sponsored by:

• Letter from Amtrak president to Mayor Johnson and CDOT calling for a real solution to the problem of Chicago's Greyhound terminal closing next month

• Tribune: Cost of Red Line Extension has risen to estimated $4.8 billion before financing costs, about $1.16 billion over earlier estimates

• Union Pacific investigating freight train cargo theft on West Side, authorities say (ABC)

• CTA: "We will still be your best option during the Democratic National Convention"

• 2 semis overturned on I-80 Thursday morning, 2 hospitalized, massive delays near Minooka (ABC)

• South Shore Line exploring safety improvements in Hegewisch after young journalist killed by train (Block Club)

• Ex-Chicago Ald. Ricardo Munoz gets 7 more months in prison after slow-speed DUI crash (Tribune)

• Englewood Agro-Eco District will boost neighborhood near future trail: "We deserve beautiful spaces" (Block Club)

• Envision Unlimited hosts adaptive cycling events for people of all abilities this Saturday 8/17, 10 AM to 2 PM at Big Marsh, 11555 S. Stony Island Ave.

• Metra, Pace, and CTA offering free rides for K-12 students on August 26

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free