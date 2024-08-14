Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 14

Sponsored by:

• Driver killed in single-car rollover crash on I-57 near Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood late Tuesday night (FOX)

• 4 injured, including 2 Chicago police officers, in Woodlawn crash Wednesday morning (ABC)

• Semi driver overturns on I-290 exit ramp to Rt. 83 in Elmhurst, video shows (ABC)

• Tribune: The DNC will bring increased police to the CTA, Metra — but no plans for previous stringent measures, for now

• FOX: Chicago prepares CTA for influx of visitors during Democratic National Convention

• Good news for Divvy members who use e-bikes or e-scooters: If convenient station has no empty docks, you can now lock nearby w/o an out-of-station fee.

• Did a SBC reader who suggested, "Let e-bikes, scooters park within X feet of dock without charging fee" to "mitigate dock blocking" help make this happen?

• Ahead of DNC, City fences off the Chicago Picasso, the starting point for Chicago Critical Mass and a beloved children's slide (@ChiCritMass)

• Block Club: CTA trains getting "Moving Murals" designed by local artists

