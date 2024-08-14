Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 14

9:00 AM CDT on August 14, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.eu

• Driver killed in single-car rollover crash on I-57 near Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood late Tuesday night (FOX)

• 4 injured, including 2 Chicago police officers, in Woodlawn crash Wednesday morning (ABC)

• Semi driver overturns on I-290 exit ramp to Rt. 83 in Elmhurst, video shows (ABC)

Tribune: The DNC will bring increased police to the CTA, Metra — but no plans for previous stringent measures, for now

FOX: Chicago prepares CTA for influx of visitors during Democratic National Convention

Good news for Divvy members who use e-bikes or e-scooters: If convenient station has no empty docks, you can now lock nearby w/o an out-of-station fee.

• Did a SBC reader who suggested, "Let e-bikes, scooters park within X feet of dock without charging fee" to "mitigate dock blocking" help make this happen?

• Ahead of DNC, City fences off the Chicago Picasso, the starting point for Chicago Critical Mass and a beloved children's slide (@ChiCritMass)

• Block Club: CTA trains getting "Moving Murals" designed by local artists

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

CDOT

SUMC’s Bike Chicago Evaluation Report highlights benefits of CDOT bicycle giveaway, need for safer streets

"With more people in the street, we'll create more advocates for better infrastructure," noted Equiticity's Jose Manuel Almanza.

August 14, 2024
DuSable Lake Shore Drive

IDOT discusses why they’re recommending an NDLSD rebuild without dedicated transit lanes

While IDOT implied that having 25 percent less road capacity for cars on the lakefront is a defect of the proposal for dedicated transit lanes, it's actually a feature.

August 13, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Learning about social justice and environmental issues on the Lawndale Soulidarity Bike Ride

Equiticity joined forces with LVEJO and Únete La Villita on this event to help strengthen connections between Black and Latino communities in North Lawndale and Little Village.

August 12, 2024
