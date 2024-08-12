Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 12

8:50 AM CDT on August 12, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.eu

• More coverage of the Save Out Lakefront rally to stop IDOT from rebuilding North DSLD as a highway with 8 lanes for car drivers (WTTW, Block Club)

Tribune: DNC cleanup aims to improve Chicago beyond the convention, including better transit, but also echo 1996 efforts

• Driver fatally struck pedestrian in 1300 block of S. DLSD early Saturday morning (WGN)

• Motorist injured pedestrian who was attempting to cross Dan Ryan early Sunday morning (CBS)

• Driver killed after running red light, and being struck by SUV driver on Chicago's Southwest Side (FOX)

• Chicago police seek driver in South Loop hit-and-run scooter injury crash (FOX)

High-Speed Rail Alliance: Here are all the reasons why getting rid of the Greyhound station is "a really bad idea"

Block Club looks at the Greyhound station issue, CDOT says buying the station is not going to happen

• Here's RTA's writeup of the July 31 Transit is the Answer Coalition meeting, and here's our coverage

Patch reports on Lincolnwood trustees opting out of protected bikeways, forfeiting $2 Million in grant funding

Block Club: City street festivals are underestimating crowds by tens of thousands, endangering attendees

• Chicago mapmaker and tour guide Dennis McClendon has passed away

