Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 12

• More coverage of the Save Out Lakefront rally to stop IDOT from rebuilding North DSLD as a highway with 8 lanes for car drivers (WTTW, Block Club)

• Tribune: DNC cleanup aims to improve Chicago beyond the convention, including better transit, but also echo 1996 efforts

• Driver fatally struck pedestrian in 1300 block of S. DLSD early Saturday morning (WGN)

• Motorist injured pedestrian who was attempting to cross Dan Ryan early Sunday morning (CBS)

• Driver killed after running red light, and being struck by SUV driver on Chicago's Southwest Side (FOX)

• Chicago police seek driver in South Loop hit-and-run scooter injury crash (FOX)

• High-Speed Rail Alliance: Here are all the reasons why getting rid of the Greyhound station is "a really bad idea"

• Block Club looks at the Greyhound station issue, CDOT says buying the station is not going to happen

• Here's RTA's writeup of the July 31 Transit is the Answer Coalition meeting, and here's our coverage

• Patch reports on Lincolnwood trustees opting out of protected bikeways, forfeiting $2 Million in grant funding

• Block Club: City street festivals are underestimating crowds by tens of thousands, endangering attendees

• Chicago mapmaker and tour guide Dennis McClendon has passed away

