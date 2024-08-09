Skip to Content
Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 9

9:00 AM CDT on August 9, 2024

• CTA, Bike Lane Uprising on death of transit agency electrician Carlos Median, 37, struck by hit-and-run driver while biking near work in Skokie (Sun-Times)

• 2 Chicago Police officers, third person injured in crash on Chicago's West Side (CBS)

• Woman wounded after crash, shooting in Avondale, Chicago police say (ABC)

• Driver blows red light on Michigan Avenue, crashes into SUV and knocks down light pole (FOX)

Block Club: Bridgeport skaters built their own park. Will the man let them keep it?

CTA: Soar across Chicago with CTA to celebrate Chicago’s youth at the 95th annual Bud Billiken Parade or [avoid] traffic hassles around Air and Water Show

Block Club, home to former SBC contributor Ariel Parella-Aurelli, hosts first block party Sat. 9/7 at YMCA, 1834 N. Lawndale Ave., by 606 in Logan Square

• Bike for the Kids, with adaptive bike presentation and family entertainment, Sunday 8/25, 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Elgin's Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

