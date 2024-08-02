Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 2

9:03 AM CDT on August 2, 2024

• Mass Transit looks at CTA's first update to its ASAP Strategic Plan for station accessibility

• Driver driver dies after striking median, getting out of car, and being struck by another motorist, Thursday around 2:26 AM on I-90 in NW Indiana (ABC)

• 12 drivers involved in pile-up on WB I-80 Thursday around 6:17 PM neart Mokena, multiple injuries reported (CBS)

• Metra, CTA to increase service over Lollapalooza weekend (WBBM)

• Former Edgewater Uncommon Ground, 1401 W. Devon, razed for 12 apartments, 7 car spots, half-mile walk from Loyola Red Line stop (Block Club)

• Can new signs shame dog owners into putting their pups on a leash? Ald. Hopkins hopes so (Block Club)

CowaLUNGa charity bike tour for Respiratory Health Association, Sat. 8/3, 7:30 AM Gurnee Mills Mall parking lot, 6170 W Grand Ave, Gurnee

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

