Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 31

8:56 AM CDT on July 31, 2024

• Man, 61, riding motorcycle Saturday around 6:30 PM near 126th/Torrence in Hegewisch died in crash after striking median (FOX)

• Images released of sedan, possibly 2009 Volvo, whose driver seriously injured man, 36 crossing Monday around 4 PM in 2800 E. block of 95th (WGN)

• Verified GoFundMe for Ahmed Mohammad Amir, critically injured walking to Garfield stop by speeding hit-and-run driver who ran red 7/20 around 9:19 PM

• South Shore and MED trains were disrupted Tuesday at start of PM rush due to police activity after report of bomb threat on train near Millennium (CBS)

• SBC contributor AJ LaTrace and Jake Malooley run never-before-published quotes from architect and fallen cyclist Helmut Jahn (Chicago Magazine)

Block Club: Ald. Moore's Englewood campout gave violent block relief. Neighbors say they Need help to make peace last

• Ald. Rosa suggests street sign for sound engineer, Shellac guitarist Steve Albini on Belmont, where PBLs create a safer route "To All Trains" (Block Club)

