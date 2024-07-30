Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 30

Sponsored by:

• More coverage of yesterday's Committee on Pedestrian and Traffic Safety meeting on improving bus service (WBBM)

• WGN: 7 years in the making, Damen Green Line station to open August 5, in time for DNC

• SUV driver, 86, was apparently entering a parking lot when he fatally struck a male pedestrian near 89th/Loomis in Gresham (FOX)

• Speeding hit-and-run sedan driver critically injured male pedestrian in 2800 block of E. 95th in Calumet Heights community, witness performed CPR (ABC)

• CFD ambulance driver flew off the road Monday morning at 119th/Peoria in West Pullman (ABC)

• CTA: Downtown bus reroutes for summer 2024 events

• Metra $332M project replaces 22 bridges, including 11 on UP-N Line (Construction Equipment)

• "CTA and Metra are the best choices for music fans headed to Lollapalooza"

• Verified GoFundMe for dance instructor Jacob Heiss, severely injured on e-scooter by hit-and-run driver Friday around 5:30 PM at Taylor/I-94

