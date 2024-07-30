Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 30

8:58 AM CDT on July 30, 2024

Sponsored by:

• More coverage of yesterday's Committee on Pedestrian and Traffic Safety meeting on improving bus service (WBBM)

WGN: 7 years in the making, Damen Green Line station to open August 5, in time for DNC

• SUV driver, 86, was apparently entering a parking lot when he fatally struck a male pedestrian near 89th/Loomis in Gresham (FOX)

• Speeding hit-and-run sedan driver critically injured male pedestrian in 2800 block of E. 95th in Calumet Heights community, witness performed CPR (ABC)

• CFD ambulance driver flew off the road Monday morning at 119th/Peoria in West Pullman (ABC)

• CTA: Downtown bus reroutes for summer 2024 events

• Metra $332M project replaces 22 bridges, including 11 on UP-N Line (Construction Equipment)

• "CTA and Metra are the best choices for music fans headed to Lollapalooza"

• Verified GoFundMe for dance instructor Jacob Heiss, severely injured on e-scooter by hit-and-run driver Friday around 5:30 PM at Taylor/I-94

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

What will it take to get better Chicago bus service? Infra upgrades discussed at Pedestrian and Traffic Safety Committee

The CTA and CDOT have a toolbox of ideas to make bus service faster and more reliable. Will decision-makers be bold enough to let them follow through?

July 29, 2024
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 29

July 29, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

Keating Law Offices

Critical Mass

After violence on last two Chicago Critical Mass rides, thankfully Friday’s event was peaceful, but still wild

Participants seemed to do their part to keep interactions with drivers cordial, but there were bold incursions on expressways and Lower Wacker Drive.

July 28, 2024
RTA

New RTA Report recommends income-based fare programs

The major challenge facing this proposal is that Chicagoland is currently facing a $730M transit fiscal cliff, but advocates say there are potential options to make it happen.

July 27, 2024
See all posts