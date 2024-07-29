Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 29

Sponsored by:

• It's official: The South Red Line Extension reportedly first promised in 1973, has been awarded a $1.973 billion federal grant (Crain's)

• Damen Green Line stop will opens Aug. 5, in time for Democratic National Convention (Block Club)

• Driver fatally struck male pedestrian who reportedly "ran into traffic" Saturday around 1 AM on DLSD near 45th (CBS)

• Drivers collided, struck pillars, killing 2 vehicle occupants and critically injuring 2, early Saturday morning in 4200 block of W. Lake in West Garfield (Sun-Times)

• SUV driver ran stop sign, struck car and killed 2 occupants, critically injured 3rd, fled on foot around 4:30 AM at Walnut/Kedzie in East Garfield (ABC)

• Police release images of four young people who allegedly mace, beat, and robbed passenger Friday 7/19 around 12:30 AM on train near Morse (CBS)

• 1st Ward Infrastructure Night tonight 6 PM at Lincoln Lodge, 2040 N Milwaukee Ave. in Logan Square

• Reports of Chicago Critical Mass' death are greatly exaggerated

