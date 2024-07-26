Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 26

9:02 AM CDT on July 26, 2024

• Rep. Kam Buckner talks with ex-Trib columnist Mary Wisniewski about the campaign to make DLSD more people-friendly, which IDOT rejected (Newcity)

CTA announces launch of new Bus Vision Project "to help guide public conversations about bus-service and future planning"

Tribune: The DNC will bring secured, pedestrianized streets, CTA changes and possibly a new station. Here’s how it will affect residents and commuters

• Driver, 35, shot in arm, crashed into ped, 19, Thursday around 6:30 PM near 47th/Western in Brighton Park, both hospitalized in good condition (Sun-Times)

• CPD: Man, 30-35, allegedly attacked person with pliers, began strangling them, and robbed them 7/14 around 9:53 PM on Red Line near 47th (CBS)

Just a Few Questions podcast host Marc Sims asked Kam Buckner "Will the CTA ever be safe, at night, for scaredy-cat men like me?"

UIC's Urban Transportation Center research team seeks feedback from HR and corporate managers for IDOT-funded study, including survey and interviews

• Choose CTA to get to all the family fun at Fiesta del Sol (CTA)

• Pedestrian and Traffic Safety Committee meets Monday 7/29, 10 AM at City Hall to discuss bus infrastructure upgrades (Daily Line)

