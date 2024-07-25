Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 25

9:47 AM CDT on July 25, 2024

• RTA, ATA, Rep. Buckner and Ald. Manaa-Hoppenworth respond to blood-boiling decision to omit bus lanes from the North DLSD rebuild plan (Tribune)

Block Club: DuSable Lake Shore Drive’s overhaul focuses too much on cars, aldermen and advocates say

• CPD releases pictures of car whose driver critically injured girl, 9, on 7/18, 8:40 PM at 95th/Paxton in Jeffery Manor neighborhood (ABC)

• Former South Works steel site will be transformed into quantum computing campus, mayor announces (Block Club)

• Colorful neon lights coming to downtown Green Line station ahead of DNC (Block Club)

• "10 Best Suburbs to Commute to Chicago." Spoiler: They're all transit-friendly, since author values having "30 minutes of 'me' time on train." (PureWow)

• Envision Unlimited bike ride from Skokie to Logan Square shows people of all abilities can ride (Sun-Times)

• We Keep You Rollin's "Legacy" Bike Ride and Wellness Pop Up this Saturday 7/27, noon to 8 PM at Golden Gate Park, 130th/Eberhart (Chainlink)

