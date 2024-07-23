Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 23

Sponsored by:

• Milwaukee Ave. location, where drivers killed Carla Aiello, 37 and Nick Parlingayan, 22, reopens after nearly 2 years of Metra construction (Block Club)

• Driver, 22, fatally struck person in the road Monday morning near 115th/Vincennes; investigators say victim may have been laying in street (ABC)

• Motorcycle rider died after fiery crash with car driver on Edens around 8:16 PM Saturday in southbound lanes of I-94 at Lake Avenue near Skokie (ABC)

• During traffic stop, driver of stolen car reversed, struck squad car, then hit 4 pedestrians, causing minor injuries, and 2 other cars, in Brighton Park (ABC)

• United Center owners planning $7B campus around arena with housing, music hall and more (Block Club)

• Oscar Meyer Wienermobile "hotdogger" escapes uninjured from rollover crash near Oak Brook, former home of McDonald's Hamburger University (Sun-Times)

• Metra teams up with U.S. army to help veterans find job openings that match their skillsets (FOX)

• Take the High Speed Rail Alliance's Summer 2024 Survey to share your opinions about fast train service

