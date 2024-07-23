Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 23

9:07 AM CDT on July 23, 2024

Sponsored by:

• Milwaukee Ave. location, where drivers killed Carla Aiello, 37 and Nick Parlingayan, 22, reopens after nearly 2 years of Metra construction (Block Club)

• Driver, 22, fatally struck person in the road Monday morning near 115th/Vincennes; investigators say victim may have been laying in street (ABC)

• Motorcycle rider died after fiery crash with car driver on Edens around 8:16 PM Saturday in southbound lanes of I-94 at Lake Avenue near Skokie (ABC)

• During traffic stop, driver of stolen car reversed, struck squad car, then hit 4 pedestrians, causing minor injuries, and 2 other cars, in Brighton Park (ABC)

• United Center owners planning $7B campus around arena with housing, music hall and more (Block Club)

• Oscar Meyer Wienermobile "hotdogger" escapes uninjured from rollover crash near Oak Brook, former home of McDonald's Hamburger University (Sun-Times)

• Metra teams up with U.S. army to help veterans find job openings that match their skillsets (FOX)

• Take the High Speed Rail Alliance's Summer 2024 Survey to share your opinions about fast train service

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Intercity buses

Get on the bus! Advocates and organizations urge Mayor Johnson to take action to save the Greyhound Terminal

According to the letter, rehabbing the station would cost less that $40M, a small fraction of the price tag of many other local transportation projects.

July 23, 2024
Southwest Side

Proposed Archer, Kedzie upgrades would be a big step forward to improve traffic safety on the Southwest Side

The planned improvements include a 4-to-3 road diet and slip lane removals on Archer, protected bike lanes, pedestrian upgrades, and bus boarding islands.

July 22, 2024
Transit Advocacy

We are all in the underperforming Chicagoland transit network. But some of us are looking at the Star:Line.

According to Star:Line Chicago, "The 2034sight Plan is an ambitious — and achievable — ten-year framework to lay the groundwork to modernize Chicagoland’s existing local passenger rail system."

July 19, 2024
See all posts