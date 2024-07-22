Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago

Today's Headlines for Monday, July 22

9:07 AM CDT on July 22, 2024

• Some of Chicago's bike/walk/transit-friendly alders weigh in on Biden's announcement (La Spata [1], Rodriguez [22], Vasquez [40], Knudsen [43])

• Sedan driver, 18, died after running red light, striking CTA bus, causing it to crash into building, Saturday, around 4 AM at 26th/Pulaski in Little Village (ABC)

• ISP: Person was walking across Bishop Ford Freeway at 159th after another crash and was fatally struck by a driver around 2:30 AM in South Holland (CBS)

• Driver, 32, charged with road rage killing nearly two years after Mateo Zastro, 3, was fatally shot while riding in his mom’s car on SW Side (Block Club)

ATA letter to Tribune: "Despite pockets of progress, our city’s overall efforts to create safe, accessible cycling networks are falling dangerously short."

Sun-Times: City halfway through giving away 5,000 bikes

• Block Club: Sterling Bay’s Marcey Street development still on hold — as is neighboring Lincoln Yards

• TOD proposed at 1200 W. Fulton with 1079 units, 217 affordable, 440 car spots, 0.3 miles from the Morgan Green/Pink station (Block Club)

Chicago Critical Mass is Friday, 5:30 PM at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington. After violence 2 months in a row, hopefully things will stay peaceful.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

