Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 19

• Global software outage cancels Chicago flights, delays Metra trains (FOX)

• Hit-and-run SUV driver ran red and critically injured girl, 9, Thursday around 8:40 PM near 95th/Paxton in Jeffery Manor neighborhood (ABC)

• 2 sentenced to probation in 2022 Clearing street racing crash that killed pedestrian Shawman Meireis, 40, in a 64th/Cicero crosswalk (ABC)

• More coverage of new protected lanes and other Complete Streets perks on Grand Avenue (Block Club, FOX)

• As Council on Global Affairs notes, Chicago needs to lower speed limit, build a connected PBL network. But don't take our "abysmal" PFB rating seriously.

• CTA: Our new Chat With CTA chatbot is seeing success since recent launch

• Tributes comedian Bob Newhart, 94, who rode the 'L' (inaccurately) from Wrigley Building to his Edgewater in his '70's show (Block Club, Sun-Times)

• CTA: "You Oughta Know" trains to Ashland Green/Pink stop (all my favorite "Colors") are a great way to see Alanis, Black Pumas, Carly. Ride them, maybe?

