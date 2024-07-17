Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 17

9:59 AM CDT on July 17, 2024

• MPC's Thomas Bamonte responds to the arguments for and against consolidating the 4 transit agencies mentioned in our post on Jarrett Walker

• Officials: Issues with train collision avoidance system caused major delays for two hours on seven of Metra’s 11 train lines during Tuesday PM rush (Tribune)

• Girl, 11, among 5 minors charged with felonies in violent attack, robbery of man, 63, on Orange Line train in the Loop (FOX)

• Forest Park will renew contract with CTA allowing local officers to patrol 'L' platforms (Forest Park Review)

• To help suburbs make ITEP grant applications, Active Transportation Alliance has numerous resources available and are hosting a 3-part webinar series

Block Club: West Loop’s free parking coming to an end as hundreds more metered pots planned

• Vote delayed to allow new coach houses, basement apartments, aka "granny flats", across Chicago (Block Club)

• No, CTA didn't buy it at The Container Store: "New Sculpture at UIC-Halsted Blue stop: Hermes balances take-out containers in tribute to modern living"

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

