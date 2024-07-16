Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 16

9:04 AM CDT on July 16, 2024

• Nationally respected transit consultant Jarrett Walker weighs in on Chicagoland public transportation

• Group fighting to protest DNC gets closer to the action — but organizers say it’s not enough (Block Club)

• Driver dead after semi-trailer rollover this morning on I-80 at Kedzie in Hazelcrest (Tribune)

• Interstate 55 closed in Will County, Metra trains halted last night due to severe weather (NBC)

• Irony: Light Lane installation on Mag Mile features stationary bikes, but Michigan is unsafe to actually bike on, Divvy stations are banned. (Axios)

• Chicago Grit bike race traverses through Chicago suburbs (Tribune)

• Howard Weiner proposes development at 2600 N. Clark with 66 units, 20% affordable, 10 car spots, 190 feet from the Weiner's Circle (Block Club)

Metropolitan Mobility Authority Act

Transit planning guru Jarrett Walker discusses CTA and Pace challenges, and the agency consolidation question

Walker, a consultant with CTA and Pace, discusses ways to improve them. He won't "disagree with their managements in public," but says he's genuinely against the merger.

July 16, 2024
Southwest Side

Southwest Collective leads monthly bike rides to highlight every park in the area near Midway Airport

Streetsblog showed up for Saturday's ride from Nottingham Park in Clearing. The group's goal is to improve walk/bike/transit conditions and build camaraderie.

July 15, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

FOIAed letter shows Ald. Hopkins asked CDOT to scrape out dashed bike lanes from Dearborn in posh Gold Coast

The alder says constituents in this affluent neighborhood feel the new street layout is "very problematic and unsafe", but the same configuration has worked fine in other communities.

July 13, 2024
