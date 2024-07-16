Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 16

Sponsored by:

• Nationally respected transit consultant Jarrett Walker weighs in on Chicagoland public transportation

• Group fighting to protest DNC gets closer to the action — but organizers say it’s not enough (Block Club)

• Driver dead after semi-trailer rollover this morning on I-80 at Kedzie in Hazelcrest (Tribune)

• Interstate 55 closed in Will County, Metra trains halted last night due to severe weather (NBC)

• Irony: Light Lane installation on Mag Mile features stationary bikes, but Michigan is unsafe to actually bike on, Divvy stations are banned. (Axios)

• Chicago Grit bike race traverses through Chicago suburbs (Tribune)

• Howard Weiner proposes development at 2600 N. Clark with 66 units, 20% affordable, 10 car spots, 190 feet from the Weiner's Circle (Block Club)

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.