Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 15

9:01 AM CDT on July 15, 2024

• RTA releases new fare equity report, recommending fully funding and expanding reduced fare programs

• Hit-and-run river struck and killed man, 63, around 6:16 AM on 10700-block of Emerald in Roseland, no one in custody (ABC)

• A least one person killed after Metra MDN train struck vehicle this morning before 8 AM near Wilson/Larson in Ingleside area near Fox Lake (ABC)

• Man, 63, says he suffered black eye after a dozen teens attacked him last Monday 7/11 on Orange Line car at LaSalle/Quincy (FOX)

• Man, 18, charged with robbing teen, 17, at gunpoint on bus arrested minutes after robbery Thursday 6/11 around 9:46 AM near Halsted/114th (Sun-Times)

• Blue Line service halted between UIC-Halsted and Damen for about 25 minutes Friday morning to to object on on tracks near Washington stop (CBS)

• F.K. Plous op-ed: Construction permit issued for tower at 350 N. blocks potential Ogilvie Center - Union Station connection (Tribune)

• 20 apartments, 4 affordable, 11 car spots proposed at 5830 N. Broadway in Edgewater, 5 minute walk from Thorndale station (Block Club)

• Tribune letters today: "Drivers ride roughshod in multi-ton cars with poor sight lines, with little regard for anyone else." Just kidding!

FOIAed letter shows Ald. Hopkins asked CDOT to scrape out dashed bike lanes from Dearborn in posh Gold Coast

The alder says constituents in this affluent neighborhood feel the new street layout is "very problematic and unsafe", but the same configuration has worked fine in other communities.

July 13, 2024
Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 12

July 12, 2024
CTAction: It’s silly for CTA to update timetables to reflect “more scheduled rail service” when it can’t deliver its current schedule

The grassroots transit advocacy group says there's no point in advertising more service on the new timetables when the CTA isn't actually providing it.

July 11, 2024
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 11

July 11, 2024
