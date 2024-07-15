Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 15

Sponsored by:

• RTA releases new fare equity report, recommending fully funding and expanding reduced fare programs

• Hit-and-run river struck and killed man, 63, around 6:16 AM on 10700-block of Emerald in Roseland, no one in custody (ABC)

• A least one person killed after Metra MDN train struck vehicle this morning before 8 AM near Wilson/Larson in Ingleside area near Fox Lake (ABC)

• Man, 63, says he suffered black eye after a dozen teens attacked him last Monday 7/11 on Orange Line car at LaSalle/Quincy (FOX)

• Man, 18, charged with robbing teen, 17, at gunpoint on bus arrested minutes after robbery Thursday 6/11 around 9:46 AM near Halsted/114th (Sun-Times)

• Blue Line service halted between UIC-Halsted and Damen for about 25 minutes Friday morning to to object on on tracks near Washington stop (CBS)

• F.K. Plous op-ed: Construction permit issued for tower at 350 N. blocks potential Ogilvie Center - Union Station connection (Tribune)

• 20 apartments, 4 affordable, 11 car spots proposed at 5830 N. Broadway in Edgewater, 5 minute walk from Thorndale station (Block Club)

• Tribune letters today: "Drivers ride roughshod in multi-ton cars with poor sight lines, with little regard for anyone else." Just kidding!

