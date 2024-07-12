Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 12

• Pedestrian and Traffic Safety committee extends pilot program for automated ticketing after delay in selecting camera vendor (Daily Line)

• City is clearing out tent city next to Dan Ryan near Roosevelt in preparation for DNC, offering shelter to residents (Block Club)

• Tribune looks at Metra's plan to run hourly shuttle trains between O’Hare and downtown for much of August, as the city prepares for DNC (Tribune)

• Wrong-way driver killed beloved fitness coach Quinn Fraboni, 27, Wednesday around 4:30 AM on I-90 near Cumberland in Arlington Heights (CBS)

• Two injured after wrong-way driver collided with vehicle and then hit a building today around 3:15 AM in 9000 block of Cottage Grove in Chatham (Sun-Times)

• Tribune: Forget upgrading the family car. These Chicago parents bought cargo bikes instead.

• Early bird pricing for Active Transportation Alliance's fundraiser Bike the Drive ends Saturday, 6/13 at 11:59 PM. The ride on car-free DLSD is Sunday 9/1

