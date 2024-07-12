Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 12

10:57 AM CDT on July 12, 2024

• Pedestrian and Traffic Safety committee extends pilot program for automated ticketing after delay in selecting camera vendor (Daily Line)

• City is clearing out tent city next to Dan Ryan near Roosevelt in preparation for DNC, offering shelter to residents (Block Club)

• Tribune looks at Metra's plan to run hourly shuttle trains between O’Hare and downtown for much of August, as the city prepares for DNC (Tribune)

• Wrong-way driver killed beloved fitness coach Quinn Fraboni, 27, Wednesday around 4:30 AM on I-90 near Cumberland in Arlington Heights (CBS)

• Two injured after wrong-way driver collided with vehicle and then hit a building today around 3:15 AM in 9000 block of Cottage Grove in Chatham (Sun-Times)

• Tribune: Forget upgrading the family car. These Chicago parents bought cargo bikes instead.

Early bird pricing for Active Transportation Alliance's fundraiser Bike the Drive ends Saturday, 6/13 at 11:59 PM. The ride on car-free DLSD is Sunday 9/1

CTA

CTAction: It’s silly for CTA to update timetables to reflect “more scheduled rail service” when it can’t deliver its current schedule

The grassroots transit advocacy group says there's no point in advertising more service on the new timetables when the CTA isn't actually providing it.

July 11, 2024
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 11

July 11, 2024
Ashland Avenue Bus

Transit advocates voiced support for 9 Ashland bus extension, transportation committee approved it

A full City Council vote is needed to finalize the project, and the next Council meeting is next Wednesday, July 17.

July 11, 2024
Metropolitan Mobility Authority Act

How can we avoid fiscal derailment? Transit agencies, chambers of commerce take opposite sides on the consolidation debate

RTA, CTA, Metra, and Pace chiefs said they need more funding but are opposed to unification. The chamber leaders said the agencies shouldn't get one without the other.

July 10, 2024
