Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 11

9:01 AM CDT on July 11, 2024

CTA: We've updated rail timetables to reflect increased weekday service

• More coverage of hearing on transit agency consolidation (Sun-Times, Block Club, Herald,)

Sun-Times editorial: Last year CTA said it would spend $2M to prevent fare jumping. So why is it letting a developer who owes agency $1.37M off the hook?

• Deadly 2-vehicle crash Wednesday morning around 4:31 AM on Kennedy near O'Hare shut down all northbound lanes (NBC)

• Driver, 33, who allegedly killed Józef Strus, 67, on bike June 24, in 5600 block of S. Natchez in Garfield Ridge charged with DUI (WGN)

• Girl, 15, charged in string of CTA beatings, robberies (Sun-Times)

• Chicago police issue alert after more than 20 crash-and-grab burglaries (ABC)

John Greenfield

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications.

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Ashland Avenue Bus

Transit advocates voice support for 9 Ashland bus extension, transportation committee approves it

A full City Council vote is needed to finalize the project, and the next Council meeting is next Wednesday, July 17.

July 11, 2024
Metropolitan Mobility Authority Act

How can we avoid fiscal derailment? Transit agencies, chambers of commerce take opposite sides on the consolidation debate

RTA, CTA, Metra, and Pace chiefs said they need more funding but are opposed to unification. The chamber leaders said the agencies shouldn't get one without the other.

July 10, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

CTA, Metra, and Pace ridership have been recovering this year, but still have a long way to go to reach pre-COVID-19 levels.

The Regional Transportation Authority recently discussed the bright sides of the local bus and train picture. But looming in the background is the $730 million Chicagoland transit fiscal cliff.

July 9, 2024
