Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 11

Sponsored by:

• CTA: We've updated rail timetables to reflect increased weekday service

• More coverage of hearing on transit agency consolidation (Sun-Times, Block Club, Herald,)

• Sun-Times editorial: Last year CTA said it would spend $2M to prevent fare jumping. So why is it letting a developer who owes agency $1.37M off the hook?

• Deadly 2-vehicle crash Wednesday morning around 4:31 AM on Kennedy near O'Hare shut down all northbound lanes (NBC)

• Driver, 33, who allegedly killed Józef Strus, 67, on bike June 24, in 5600 block of S. Natchez in Garfield Ridge charged with DUI (WGN)

• Girl, 15, charged in string of CTA beatings, robberies (Sun-Times)

• Chicago police issue alert after more than 20 crash-and-grab burglaries (ABC)

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.