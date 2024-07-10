Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 10

8:46 AM CDT on July 10, 2024

Sponsored by:

• FOX: Bike rider fatally struck by pickup driver Tuesday around 10:15 AM at North Branch Trail's Dempster crossing IDed as Michael Rapp, 74, of Skokie

• Man found shot to death in Waukegan Metra parking lot (Tribune)

NBC: Design firm unveils dramatic "reimagining" of Michigan Avenue, including pedestrian access improvements

Next City: Chicago’s unique bike giveaway program is a win for mobility justice

Tribune: Making Naperville more bike accessible the goal of both a team of nonprofit interns and the city itself

• Recently, the Tribune has published lots of good letters about biking in Chicago, and at least one terrible oneHere are the links

• "Tales from the Trails" storytelling event Sunday 7/14, noon to 2 PM, Sketchbook Brewery, 4901 Main Street, Skokie, free and open to all ages

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

CTA, Metra, and Pace ridership have been recovering this year, but still have a long way to go to reach pre-COVID-19 levels.

The Regional Transportation Authority recently discussed the bright sides of the local bus and train picture. But looming in the background is the $730 million Chicagoland transit fiscal cliff.

July 9, 2024
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 9

July 9, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

Keating Law Offices

Better Streets for Buses

NIMBYs target Ashland extension, and advocates discuss CTA’s 5 Better Streets for Buses corridors and Bus Vision Project.

Will Ashland opponents try to kill the plan at Wednesday's Transportation committee meeting? And ATA and CTAction respond to the transit agency's bus network plans.

July 9, 2024
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 8

July 8, 2024
See all posts