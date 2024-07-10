Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 10

Sponsored by:

• FOX: Bike rider fatally struck by pickup driver Tuesday around 10:15 AM at North Branch Trail's Dempster crossing IDed as Michael Rapp, 74, of Skokie

• Man found shot to death in Waukegan Metra parking lot (Tribune)

• NBC: Design firm unveils dramatic "reimagining" of Michigan Avenue, including pedestrian access improvements

• Next City: Chicago’s unique bike giveaway program is a win for mobility justice

• Tribune: Making Naperville more bike accessible the goal of both a team of nonprofit interns and the city itself

• Recently, the Tribune has published lots of good letters about biking in Chicago, and at least one terrible one – Here are the links

• "Tales from the Trails" storytelling event Sunday 7/14, noon to 2 PM, Sketchbook Brewery, 4901 Main Street, Skokie, free and open to all ages

