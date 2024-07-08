Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 8

8:58 AM CDT on July 8, 2024

Daily Herald: A major shake-up of Metra, CTA and Pace? Now’s the time to speak out as public hearings kick off

Chicago Reader: Passengers are slowly returning to the CTA, but some Chicagoans have put down their Ventra cards for new ways to travel the city

WBEZ makes dubious claim that using speed cameras to get Chicago drivers to slow down [to 25 mph] "will come with a cost — both in time and money."

Sun-Times: DNC is using CTA offices sublet from a developer whose company has stiffed CTA, Cook County for over $2M in rent and property taxes

• Driver fatally struck female standing outside vehicle Friday around 7 AM in WB lanes of I-80 near Shorewood in Will County (Sun-Times)

• Male suspect arrested soon after allegedly stabbing man, 18, in the forehead and robbing him at Orange Archer station (ABC)

• More letter to Chicago Tribune: Cyclists in Chicago need drivers to do their part to ensure their safety

• "B-More timely and reliable." A visitor from Baltimore discusses upsides and downsides of riding the CTA (@phriendlyphotog)

• West Humboldt Park gets community plaza at Chicago Avenue and Central Park to help revitalize business corridor (Block Club)

• Transit authority Knuckles down to keep providing music of Chicago’s South Side from the AESOP DJ booth at the 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line station (CTA)

Ald. Vasquez wonders if "God or Mother Nature is sending Chicago a message 2 years in a row" by raining on the car-glorifying NASCAR race

