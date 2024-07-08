Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 8

Sponsored by:

• Daily Herald: A major shake-up of Metra, CTA and Pace? Now’s the time to speak out as public hearings kick off

• Chicago Reader: Passengers are slowly returning to the CTA, but some Chicagoans have put down their Ventra cards for new ways to travel the city

• WBEZ makes dubious claim that using speed cameras to get Chicago drivers to slow down [to 25 mph] "will come with a cost — both in time and money."

• Sun-Times: DNC is using CTA offices sublet from a developer whose company has stiffed CTA, Cook County for over $2M in rent and property taxes

• Driver fatally struck female standing outside vehicle Friday around 7 AM in WB lanes of I-80 near Shorewood in Will County (Sun-Times)

• Male suspect arrested soon after allegedly stabbing man, 18, in the forehead and robbing him at Orange Archer station (ABC)

• More letter to Chicago Tribune: Cyclists in Chicago need drivers to do their part to ensure their safety

• "B-More timely and reliable." A visitor from Baltimore discusses upsides and downsides of riding the CTA (@phriendlyphotog)

• West Humboldt Park gets community plaza at Chicago Avenue and Central Park to help revitalize business corridor (Block Club)

• Transit authority Knuckles down to keep providing music of Chicago’s South Side from the AESOP DJ booth at the 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line station (CTA)

• Ald. Vasquez wonders if "God or Mother Nature is sending Chicago a message 2 years in a row" by raining on the car-glorifying NASCAR race

