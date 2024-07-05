Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 5

8:55 AM CDT on July 5, 2024

Block Club: Black drivers in Chicago subjected to more than half of police traffic stops, new report finds

• Milwaukee resident, 20, has been charged with deadly shooting of man in lates 20s, wounding of driver on CTA bus near 34th/State Monday (ABC)

• Orange trains delayed Wednesday after man, 44, shot in foot during fight around 12:22 PM on train at Halsted station, resumed around 1:30 PM (ABC)

Bike Lane Uprising's Christina Whitehouse weighs in on the violence at the last two Chicago Critical Mass rides (Sun-Times)

• CPD releases image of man who used translator app in an unknown language while allegedly robbing passenger at gunpoint on Red 69th platform (ABC)

• Lots of letters to the Tribune in favor of protected bike lanes

• WGN: As more bicyclists take to Chicago streets, city says it's working to create safer ride

CTA: Go Car-Free and Take CTA for all the Independence Day Weekend and [Boo! Hiss!] NASCAR Festivities

Axios: Best 20, 40 and 60 mile bike routes around Chicago

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

