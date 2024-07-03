Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 3

Sponsored by:

• Dorval on defense: Embattled CTA chief tours system with members of City and State Black caucuses, Tiktoker Sherman "Dilla" Thomas (Tribune)

• 11 suffered non-life threatening injuries, 10 on CTA 75 bus, after collision with sedan driver Tuesday morning near 76th/Lafayette in W. Chatham (ABC)

• Suspect arrested, another sought in bus shooting that ended with passenger dead, driver wounded Monday around 12:15 AM near 34th/State (Sun-Times)

• Unknown assailant stabbed man, 36, on Red Line Monday around 10:58 PM near Loyola stop, causing minor injuries to cheek and nose (ABC)

• Construction to impact Metra Electric midday and weekend service July 13-21

• Block Club: Video shows Critical Mass riders corking alley were attacked by driver, passenger fired warning shots in the air

• Bikes are banned from all CTA trains today until midnight to accommodate Chicago fireworks viewers

• Block Club: Why did the park district remove donated toys from Chicago playgrounds?

Streetsblog will be off on Thursday, July 4, and resume publication on Friday. Enjoy the holiday!

