Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 3

8:50 AM CDT on July 3, 2024

Sponsored by:

• Dorval on defense: Embattled CTA chief tours system with members of City and State Black caucuses, Tiktoker Sherman "Dilla" Thomas (Tribune)

• 11 suffered non-life threatening injuries, 10 on CTA 75 bus, after collision with sedan driver Tuesday morning near 76th/Lafayette in W. Chatham (ABC)

• Suspect arrested, another sought in bus shooting that ended with passenger dead, driver wounded Monday around 12:15 AM near 34th/State (Sun-Times)

• Unknown assailant stabbed man, 36, on Red Line Monday around 10:58 PM near Loyola stop, causing minor injuries to cheek and nose (ABC)

• Construction to impact Metra Electric midday and weekend service July 13-21

Block Club: Video shows Critical Mass riders corking alley were attacked by driver, passenger fired warning shots in the air

• Bikes are banned from all CTA trains today until midnight to accommodate Chicago fireworks viewers

Block Club: Why did the park district remove donated toys from Chicago playgrounds?

Streetsblog will be off on Thursday, July 4, and resume publication on Friday. Enjoy the holiday!

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Amtrak

Chicago Union Station concourse overhaul will include expanded bike parking options

According a survey focused on bike parking, respondents overwhelmingly preferred the addition of secure, indoor bike storage at Union Station.

July 2, 2024
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 2

July 2, 2024
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 1

July 1, 2024
See all posts