Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 2

8:51 AM CDT on July 2, 2024

Sponsored by:

• Public hearings coming soon on plan to consolidate CTA, Metra, Pace, including 7/9, 10 AM at 160 N. La Salle, Chicago (Daily Herald, Ben Szalinski)

• Block Club: Milwaukee Avenue’s reopening between Kilbourne and Kenneth, where drivers killed 2 bike riders, delayed again as Metra misses deadline

• Letter: Improve Milwaukee/Maryland in Niles where driver killed Yalda D. Shabou, 86, on 6/16, by eliminating beg button, extending walk signal (Tribune)

• CTA Red, Brown, Purple lines delayed Monday around 5:30 AM due to person on tracks near Belmont Station, person was alert and speaking to CPD (ABC)

• Last week driver ran red at Montrose/Clark, struck another car, smashed into Anna Maria Pasteria, fundraiser for biz launched (Block Club)

• Edgewater diner Alexander’s closes temporarily after driver crashes through front door (Block Club)

• 53 arrested, including 9 juveniles, in Lakeview hours after Pride celebrations, police say; witnesses report dozens were dancing on top of CTA buses (ABC)

• Metra adds extra trains for NASCAR (Boo, hiss!) Chicago Street Race weekend (NBC)

• Metra Electric trains experienced extensive delays Monday morning after downtown Chicago wire problems (ABC)

• Recent article from Hyde Park Herald about gate installed near The Point to help prevent unauthorized driving on LFT, parking on the grass

• So many Divvy bikes are in Lake Michigan that there’s now a group dedicated to fishing them out (Block Club)

Chicago Tribune publishes gallery of (SFW, sort of) photos of Saturday's World Naked Bike Ride

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Transit Advocacy

TransitCenter’s updated Transportation Equity Dashboard finds Chicago transit access is trailing peer cities

"[Chicago transit is] falling behind in a post-COVID world," the report's creators say.

July 1, 2024
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 1

July 1, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

Keating Law Offices

Bike Network

Many sustainable transportation advocates showed up for the last meeting on the Church Street bikeway plan

An attendee credited previous Streetsblog coverage of the controversial project with helping to draw the big turnout.

June 29, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Day trippers: My kid with special needs and I rode Metra to Geneva for a riverside bicycle adventure

The commuter rail system provides easy, generally ADA accessible, access to suburbs like Geneva that offer shopping, dining, and other activities within walking or rolling distance of the station.

June 28, 2024
See all posts