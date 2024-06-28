Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 28

8:46 AM CDT on June 28, 2024

• Ex-ATA staffer Steve Buchtel discusses how late May killing of cyclist Steven Bender, 73, near Country Club Hills highlights need for safer bike infra (CBS)

• Ghost bike for Gerardo Marciales, 41, killed on bike in February 2022 at Balbo/DLSD by driver who ran red, reinstalled after accidental removal (CBS)

Pace: "As we celebrate 40th anniversary, ridership surges to highest levels since the pandemic hit Chicagoland

CBS: New CTA Green Line stop, other projects being expedited in Chicago ahead of DNC

• TransitCenter released updated version of Transportation Equity Dashboard, featuring 7 US cities with the highest transit ridership, including Chicago

• After discussing CTA board meeting, including CTA/Pace/Metra day pass pilot for SBC, Studenkov takes a deeper dive into the pilot for Evanston Roundtable

• Metra schedules impacted Thursday by Matteson freight train derailment (NBC)

• Annual World Naked Bike Ride returns to Chicago Saturday night (NBC)

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

