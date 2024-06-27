Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 27

Sponsored by:

• More coverage of CTA approval of pilot for day pass with Metra and Pace (NBC, Block Club)

• Female passenger, 38, critically injured after SUV driver slammed into building Sunday around 10:30 PM on 2800 block of Milwaukee in Logan Square (ABC)

• 2 seriously injured in 2-car crash Wednesday around 2:32 AM on the Eisenhower at Cicero Avenue near Kostner in Lawndale (ABC)

• One injured, car driver cited after striking van and CTA bus Wednesday around 8:45 PM near Jackson/State in Loop (Sun-Times)

• Daily Herald: How adaptive cycling helps people with disabilities

• Representatives of Ride Illinois, West Town Bikes, and The Recyclery attended 2024 Youth Bike Summit this month in Allentown, PA

• (Boo, hiss!) Significant NASCAR Chicago street race closures start today (Block Club)

• Metra will add trains to its Union Pacific North and Union Pacific West lines on Sunday, 6/30 for Chicago’s Pride Parade.

