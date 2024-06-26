Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 26

Sponsored by:

• CTA board votes to try combined day pass with Pace, Metra (Sun-Times)

• ABC headline victim-blames man, 20, "seriously hurt in crash after riding bike with no lights in Joliet," report doesn't say it happened near a trail access point

• After driver ran red at Montrose/Clark Sunday night, smashing into Italian restaurant, local business community launches fundraiser (Block Club)

• CTA and Cigna Healthcare open first of two wellness fitness centers at CTA University training center in Jefferson Park

• Additional reactions within Twitter posts to People for Bikes' rock-bottom Chicago rating

• Tower at 1016 W. Jackson, with 380 units, 20% affordable, with 163 car spots, 0.2 miles from UIC-Halsted station, faces pushback from neighbors (Block Club)

• Ward Wise: "Want more bike or ped infra in your area? Ward Wise is a website explaining the decision process around neighborhood infra in Chicago."

• Better Streets Summer Bash this Sunday 6/28, 2-4 PM at Mrs. Murphy & Sons, 3905 N. Lincoln, near Irving Park Brown station – get tickets here

