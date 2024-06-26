Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 26

8:52 AM CDT on June 26, 2024

• CTA board votes to try combined day pass with Pace, Metra (Sun-Times)

ABC headline victim-blames man, 20, "seriously hurt in crash after riding bike with no lights in Joliet," report doesn't say it happened near a trail access point

• After driver ran red at Montrose/Clark Sunday night, smashing into Italian restaurant, local business community launches fundraiser (Block Club)

CTA and Cigna Healthcare open first of two wellness fitness centers at CTA University training center in Jefferson Park

Additional reactions within Twitter posts to People for Bikes' rock-bottom Chicago rating

• Tower at 1016 W. Jackson, with 380 units, 20% affordable, with 163 car spots, 0.2 miles from UIC-Halsted station, faces pushback from neighbors (Block Club)

Ward Wise: "Want more bike or ped infra in your area? Ward Wise is a website explaining the decision process around neighborhood infra in Chicago."

Better Streets Summer Bash this Sunday 6/28, 2-4 PM at Mrs. Murphy & Sons, 3905 N. Lincoln, near Irving Park Brown station – get tickets here

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

