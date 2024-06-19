Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 19

8:58 AM CDT on June 19, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Letters to Sun-Times: Complaints about service, conditions on the CTA from a rider, praise for Metra from RTA Chair Kirk Dillard

• Un-pallet-able: No injuries from fire at pallet factory on Hubbard between Damen and Hoyne but Metra service halted, restored by 8:12 PM (NBC)

• Loop Alliance says downtown pedestrian traffic is skyrocketing, but what's being done to fill empty storefronts on State, Michigan? (ABC)

• Lincolnwood supports installing flashing safety lights on Valley Line Trail, but is not willing to chip in on $50K cost, since the project will be in Skokie (Tribune)

• Kane County officials stress the importance of obeying speed limits – if you're riding an e-bike (Beacon-News)

• Proposed West Loop towers 0.3 miles from Morgan stop would have 667 units, 133 affordable... and 509 parking spots? (Block Club)

• Why did The Infatuation fly from Chicago to Ann Arbor to check out Zimmerman's deli when Amtrak drops you off a 7-minute walk from the deli?

• For Juneteenth, Pace will display its 1949 GMC bus, model Rosa Parks rode when launching Montgomery boycott, today 10 AM to 6 PM at DuSable Museum

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to support Streetsblog Chicago.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

Tribune’s ridiculous editorial against creating a less car-centric DLSD: “Won’t someone please think of the drivers?”

While the Tribune called for coddling motorists by maintaining the status quo of an eight-lane highway, today's challenges call for a more walk/bike/transit-friendly lakefront.

June 18, 2024
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 18

June 18, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

Keating Law Offices

Chicago Mobilty Collaborative

Chicago Mobility Collaborative meeting at Douglass Park discusses current transportation projects in North Lawndale

The quarterly events, held at locations around the city, give residents a chance to weigh on CDOT's sustainable transportation efforts.

June 18, 2024
Bike Network

People for Bikes explains why its 2024 City Ratings will likely give Chicago another dismal ranking

"It's very encouraging to see this increase in bike ridership in Chicago," said PFB's Martina Haggerty. "And what we know is that that will only grow as the City builds more protected bike lanes, and fills in those gaps in the network, and reduces speeds."

June 17, 2024
See all posts