Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 18

• Letters: Sustainable transportation advocates and car-centric folks weigh in on the Tribune's "Think of the drivers!" editorial on North DLSD rehab (Tribune)

• Verified GoFundMe page for Brandon Cruz, 32, to cover expenses from bike crash with injuries Saturday around 9 PM at Ridge/Touhy in Rogers Park

• Sun-Times editorial: "CTA must fix worker safety issues with its Second Chance program"

• Green, Orange service halted in South Loop Monday around 11:40 after small fire reported on tracks, resumed around 4 PM

• Blue Line temporarily suspended this morning between O'Hare and Rosemont due to "fire department activity around 6:18 AM, resumed by 7:20 AM (ABC)

• Streets Calling Bike Fest, sponsored by Active Transportation Alliance and FK Law, this Saturday 6/22, meeting at 10 AM at McCormick Place, rolling at 10:30

• Mayor of Plainfield Ride Sunday 6/30, meeting by 11:45, rolling at noon 24121 Chicago Street, Plainfield

