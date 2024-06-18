Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 18

9:02 AM CDT on June 18, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Letters: Sustainable transportation advocates and car-centric folks weigh in on the Tribune's "Think of the drivers!" editorial on North DLSD rehab (Tribune)

• Verified GoFundMe page for Brandon Cruz, 32, to cover expenses from bike crash with injuries Saturday around 9 PM at Ridge/Touhy in Rogers Park

Sun-Times editorial: "CTA must fix worker safety issues with its Second Chance program"

• Green, Orange service halted in South Loop Monday around 11:40 after small fire reported on tracks, resumed around 4 PM

• Blue Line temporarily suspended this morning between O'Hare and Rosemont due to "fire department activity around 6:18 AM, resumed by 7:20 AM (ABC)

Streets Calling Bike Fest, sponsored by Active Transportation Alliance and FK Law, this Saturday 6/22, meeting at 10 AM at McCormick Place, rolling at 10:30

• Mayor of Plainfield Ride Sunday 6/30, meeting by 11:45, rolling at noon 24121 Chicago Street, Plainfield

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help fund Streetsblog Chicago.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Chicago Mobilty Collaborative

Chicago Mobility Collaborative meeting at Douglass Park discusses current transportation projects in North Lawndale

The quarterly events, held at locations around the city, give residents a chance to weigh on CDOT's sustainable transportation efforts.

June 18, 2024
Bike Network

People for Bikes explains why its 2024 City Ratings will likely give Chicago another dismal ranking

"It's very encouraging to see this increase in bike ridership in Chicago," said PFB's Martina Haggerty. "And what we know is that that will only grow as the City builds more protected bike lanes, and fills in those gaps in the network, and reduces speeds."

June 17, 2024
South Branch Riverfront Plan

South Branch riverfront proposal aims to connect parks, expand green space, and improve transportation, recreation

The McKinley Park Development Council gave an overview of its new riverfront redesign plan last week at a public meeting.

June 15, 2024
See all posts