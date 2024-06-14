Today’s Headlines for Friday June 14

Sponsored by:

• Op-ed from Strong Towns, Urban Environmentalists member: Rezoning Western, creating BRT there would make Chicago stronger (Tribune)

• Lucky no one injured after Brown train caught fire Thursday around 6 PM near Chicago Ave., causing some passengers to evacuate the smoking train (CBS)

• Firetruck driver strikes woman in road, causing minor injuries, Thursday around 6 PM near Division and Sedgwick in Old Town (FOX)

• Video shows 2 teens running from stolen Jeep after crash into storefront Thursday afternoon near Ashland/Cortez in West Town (WGN)

• CTA cancels planned "Rave Train" event because promoter selling $75 tickets to ride a chartered 'L' train does not actually comply with agency policy (WGN)

• Chicago’s best bike trails: 13 spots to explore the city and beyond by bicycle (Block Club)

• When the Metra system launched in 1979, Deerfield officials installed a "Kissing Zone" sign at the local station (Tribune)

• CDOT holds a La Salle Street Pop-Up Workshop Sunday 6/16 11 AM to 6 PM at Sundays on State car-free event – booth on State between Monroe, Adams

• CTA: Why drive in "Nasty" car traffic when you can take Madison and Damen buses to Wednesday's Janet Jackson concert at United Center?

