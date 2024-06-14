Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday June 14

8:51 AM CDT on June 14, 2024

• Op-ed from Strong Towns, Urban Environmentalists member: Rezoning Western, creating BRT there would make Chicago stronger (Tribune)

• Lucky no one injured after Brown train caught fire Thursday around 6 PM near Chicago Ave., causing some passengers to evacuate the smoking train (CBS)

• Firetruck driver strikes woman in road, causing minor injuries, Thursday around 6 PM near Division and Sedgwick in Old Town (FOX)

• Video shows 2 teens running from stolen Jeep after crash into storefront Thursday afternoon near Ashland/Cortez in West Town (WGN)

CTA cancels planned "Rave Train" event because promoter selling $75 tickets to ride a chartered 'L' train does not actually comply with agency policy (WGN)

• Chicago’s best bike trails: 13 spots to explore the city and beyond by bicycle (Block Club)

• When the Metra system launched in 1979, Deerfield officials installed a "Kissing Zone" sign at the local station (Tribune)

CDOT holds a La Salle Street Pop-Up Workshop Sunday 6/16 11 AM to 6 PM at Sundays on State car-free event – booth on State between Monroe, Adams

CTA: Why drive in "Nasty" car traffic when you can take Madison and Damen buses to Wednesday's Janet Jackson concert at United Center?

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Streetsblog Chicago

CDOT is installing a lot more bikeways in 2024. Here’s an interactive map of the locations.

The Ward Wise civic tech group at Chi Hack Night put together the map, and graciously allowed Streetsblog to publish it.

June 14, 2024
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

New walk/bike/transit nonprofit GoodForUs.org is working on Ravenswood Bike Lending Library, other projects

The group would like to see bike libraries expand citywide, and has other ideas to get more people to use active transportation more often and drive less.

June 13, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Chicago, Bike Grid Now! and 14 alders join forces to demand a more people-friendly North DLSD

They sent a letter to IDOT and CDOT calling on them to put the brakes on plans to simply rebuild the eight-lane highway next to our gorgeous lakefront.

June 12, 2024
