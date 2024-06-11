Today’s Headlines for Tueday June 11

Sponsored by:

• Mayor Brandon Johnson opposes plan For 8 PM downtown curfew for teens (Block Club)

Obama celebrates ‘topping off’ of namesake presidential center In Chicago (Block Club)

• Black Chicago drivers more likely to be stopped by police than to get traffic camera tickets, study finds (Tribune)

• At least 5 hospitalized after CTA bus struck Ramova Theater Monday around 10:41 AM near 35th/Halsted; driver possibly suffered medical episode (ABC)

• Teen who allegedly ran red on May 29 at Biesterfield and Meacham roads in Elk Grove Village, killing Andrea Garcia, 45, charge with homicide (NBC)

• All South Shore trains were stopped after 4-car passenger train collided with empty dump truck on tracks around 7:43 AM near Gary Metro Center (CBS)

• Police are searching for five teens who allegedly beat and robbed a passenger on a Blue Line train Saturday around 1:40 PM near Racine stop (Sun-Times)

