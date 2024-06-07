Today’s Headlines for Friday June 7

Sponsored by:

• 14 alders partner with Chicago, Bike Grid Now! on letter to IDOT, CDOT calling for "halt" to plans to rebuild DLSD w/o major transit upgrades (Block Club)

• DNC demonstrators will get a protest route closer to United Center, City says (Block Club)

• Chicagoland-based Argonne National Library-led study highlights transit’s critical role across Chicago

• CPD: Officer driving marked squad car hit officer driving unmarked car, injuring 5 officers and a female pedestrian 63rd/Racine Thursday in Englewood (ABC)

• Driver, 30 charged with attempted murder for allegedly striking a woman, 34, after argument on March 22 in 700-block of North Leamington in Austin (ABC)

• The problematic crime blog CWB Chicago runs a surprisingly non-awful article about an enraged driver's assault on Critical Mass riders last Friday

• CTA: "43rd Green Line station offers best views of new multimedia storytelling installation; Community celebration event announced

• Shared Use Mobility Center publishes new Bike Chicago Evaluation report on the City's bicycle giveaway program for CDOT

• Equiticity is hiring a BikeForce program instructor-contractor

• Wear Orange bike ride to raise gun violence awareness on Chicago's South Side (FOX)

• Metra free-ride weekend, tomorrow and Sunday, to also feature debut of museum car (Trains.com)

