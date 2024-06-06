Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday June 6

8:10 AM CDT on June 6, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Ald. Hopkins pushes for 8 PM downtown curfew for minors after teens attack couple In Streeterville (Block Club)

CBS: Chicago area teens killed in DUI expressway crash remembered as great friends

• Man critically injured after he reportedly forced open doors of moving Red Line train and stepped off it Wednesday around 6:15 AM near 35th (Sun-Times)

• GoFundMe launched for Alyssa Barton, 40, who was critically injured on bike by hit-and-run Bentley driver last month at Armitage/Damen in Bucktown

• Concerned electric bikes, e-scooters and lithium-ion batteries are causing fires, a Chicago City Council committee pushes for safety standards (WBEZ)

• Block Club: Relocating Humboldt Park homeless encampment has neighbors frustrated, calling for planning from city officials to control the encampment.

• CPS Parents for Buses op-ed: Cancelling buses for magnet schools harmed Black and Latino students in "the most diverse schools in Chicago" (Tribune)

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help fund Streetsblog Chicago.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Protected Bike Lanes

Raised expectations: Some curb-protected bike lanes often flood. Could switching to raised lanes solve the problem?

CDOT says building raised bike lanes is more time-consuming and complex that installing on-street bikeways, but raised lanes are becoming more common.

June 6, 2024
Pedestrian Fatalities

Driver of pickup with high front end fatally struck Xyaire Askew, 4, Sunday evening in Avalon Park

The driver said he didn't see the boy before running him over, possibly due in part to the design of his vehicle.

June 5, 2024
Metra

At Metra meeting, riders call for through services, better service coordination

Attendees were asked about their interest in taking Metra to O’Hare International Airport, Midway Airport and the Fulton Market District.

June 4, 2024
See all posts