Today’s Headlines for Thursday June 6

Sponsored by:

• Ald. Hopkins pushes for 8 PM downtown curfew for minors after teens attack couple In Streeterville (Block Club)

• CBS: Chicago area teens killed in DUI expressway crash remembered as great friends

• Man critically injured after he reportedly forced open doors of moving Red Line train and stepped off it Wednesday around 6:15 AM near 35th (Sun-Times)

• GoFundMe launched for Alyssa Barton, 40, who was critically injured on bike by hit-and-run Bentley driver last month at Armitage/Damen in Bucktown

• Concerned electric bikes, e-scooters and lithium-ion batteries are causing fires, a Chicago City Council committee pushes for safety standards (WBEZ)

• Block Club: Relocating Humboldt Park homeless encampment has neighbors frustrated, calling for planning from city officials to control the encampment.

• CPS Parents for Buses op-ed: Cancelling buses for magnet schools harmed Black and Latino students in "the most diverse schools in Chicago" (Tribune)

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help fund Streetsblog Chicago.