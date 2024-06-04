Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 4

9:00 AM CDT on June 4, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

CTA: Advance construction work to begin on Red Line Extension this summer, community meetings on 6/18, 6/25, and 6/26 on Far South Side

• Letter: CTA President Dorval Carter failed to "meet the moment" at City Council hearing (Sun-Times)

• Child killed, 4 others injured in single-car rollover crash around 7:15 PM in northbound lanes of I-57 near 107th (WGN)

• Pickup driver ran over and killed Xyaire Askew, 4, Sunday around 5:24 PM in 8100 block of South Harper Avenue in Avalon Park (ABC)

• Motorcyclist, 40, killed in crash after driver makes U-turn around 10:34 PM on 6600 block of Sheridan Road in Rogers Park (ABC)

• One person dead, another injured after semi and SUV drivers crashed Tuesday around 3:01 PM on eastbound I-80 near Central Avenue i(CBS)

• Man, 42, charged with attempted murder after he stabbed another man, 48, with box cutter Friday around 8 PM at Garfield Green stop, spat on officer (CBS)

• Lincoln Square neighbors, commuters get ready for Western Brown Line construction this summer (Block Club)

• CTA announced the return of the Pride Train, an eight-car train wrapped in the colors of a rainbow to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month

• Free rides on Metra this weekend, 6/8-9 to mark railroad's 40th anniversary (Herald)

• The World Naked Bike Ride 2024 will take place on Saturday, June 29 from around 8 PM–midnight (Time Out)

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Protected Bike Lanes

Some good news about Clark Street, for a change: A protected bike lane is on the way

CDOT has started constructing pedestrian islands that will double as protection for the new Clark bike lane between Oak Street and Grand Avenue.

June 3, 2024
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 3

June 3, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago is supported by

Keating Law Offices

Expanded Outdoor Dining

No longer car-free, the new Clark Extended Outdoor Dining district is a lot less appetizing

Local alder Brendan Reilly (42nd) encourages fans of the former pedestrianized restaurant zone to bend Mayor Johnson's ear on the issue.

May 31, 2024
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 31

May 31, 2024
See all posts