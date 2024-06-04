Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 4

Sponsored by:

• CTA: Advance construction work to begin on Red Line Extension this summer, community meetings on 6/18, 6/25, and 6/26 on Far South Side

• Letter: CTA President Dorval Carter failed to "meet the moment" at City Council hearing (Sun-Times)

• Child killed, 4 others injured in single-car rollover crash around 7:15 PM in northbound lanes of I-57 near 107th (WGN)

• Pickup driver ran over and killed Xyaire Askew, 4, Sunday around 5:24 PM in 8100 block of South Harper Avenue in Avalon Park (ABC)

• Motorcyclist, 40, killed in crash after driver makes U-turn around 10:34 PM on 6600 block of Sheridan Road in Rogers Park (ABC)

• One person dead, another injured after semi and SUV drivers crashed Tuesday around 3:01 PM on eastbound I-80 near Central Avenue i(CBS)

• Man, 42, charged with attempted murder after he stabbed another man, 48, with box cutter Friday around 8 PM at Garfield Green stop, spat on officer (CBS)

• Lincoln Square neighbors, commuters get ready for Western Brown Line construction this summer (Block Club)

• CTA announced the return of the Pride Train, an eight-car train wrapped in the colors of a rainbow to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month

• Free rides on Metra this weekend, 6/8-9 to mark railroad's 40th anniversary (Herald)

• The World Naked Bike Ride 2024 will take place on Saturday, June 29 from around 8 PM–midnight (Time Out)

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.