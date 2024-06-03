Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 3

9:02 AM CDT on June 3, 2024

CTA cleaning crews doing "Refresh & Renew" work at 14 stations and 6 bus turnarounds this summer

• 2 killed, one of them on foot, and 3 injured in crash Sunday around 3:04 AM in westbound lanes of Eisenhower Expressway near Damen (ABC)

• Turning City of Joliet utility worker, 54, fatally struck man, 75, in crosswalk on Wednesday 5/24 around 11 AM at Herkimer and Cass streets (ABC)

Outdoor memorial for fallen Chicago bike courier, traveler, and writer George Christensen drew perhaps 100 people despite pouring rain

• Search underway for Jack Yee, 21, last seen on a northbound train leaving Paulina Brown Line station (FOX)

• Lakeview’s Heritage Bikes & Coffee broken into for 4th time in recent years, owner says (Block Club)

• Roscoe Village Bikes (an SBC sponsor) recommends gear for family cycling (Chicago Parent)

• 3rd annual Major Taylor International Cycling Alliance convention, sponsored by SRAM, 6/21-23 honors the historic Black cycling champion

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

