Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 30

8:57 AM CDT on May 30, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Groundbreaking for Milwaukee streetscape, with no PBLs on Milwaukee, but traffic circle redesign, new plaza, PBLs around circle (Block Club)

• No charges yet for teen driver who ran red, killed motorist Andrea Garcia, 45, Tuesday around 11:22 PM at Biesterfield/Meachum in Elk Grove Village (ABC)

• CPD: Woman arrested after stabbing and critically injuring man during altercation around 4 PM at Red Line's 79th Street station (ABC)

Better Streets Chicago launches a new public meetings database

• Chicago Girl Scouts partner with local groups for migrant bike drive (FOX)

• Pace celebrates its 40th anniversary with complimentary trips on the weekend of June 8-9

• Upcoming family bike events in Chicagoland (Chicago Parent)

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Eyes on the Street

RTA tries making stations safer with community events at 8 transit stops in Chicago, Joliet, and Maywood

Free programs at stations across the city and the region will help provide more "eyes on the street".

May 29, 2024
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 29

May 29, 2024
Bike Network

CDOT built it, they came: New report shows Chicago leads the nation in biking growth

The study's findings contrast with People for Bikes studies that repeatedly ranked Chicago as one of the very worst large U.S. cities for cycling.

May 28, 2024
See all posts