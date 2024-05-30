Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 30

Sponsored by:

• Groundbreaking for Milwaukee streetscape, with no PBLs on Milwaukee, but traffic circle redesign, new plaza, PBLs around circle (Block Club)

• No charges yet for teen driver who ran red, killed motorist Andrea Garcia, 45, Tuesday around 11:22 PM at Biesterfield/Meachum in Elk Grove Village (ABC)

• CPD: Woman arrested after stabbing and critically injuring man during altercation around 4 PM at Red Line's 79th Street station (ABC)

• Better Streets Chicago launches a new public meetings database

• Chicago Girl Scouts partner with local groups for migrant bike drive (FOX)

• Pace celebrates its 40th anniversary with complimentary trips on the weekend of June 8-9

• Upcoming family bike events in Chicagoland (Chicago Parent)

